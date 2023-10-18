Electricity demand rises to 28,578 MW due to October heat

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Oct 14

The current demand for electricity has reached to about 28,578 megawatts (MW) due to the October heat in the state. As a result, electricity has to be purchased from external sources to match the demand and generation of electricity. Maharashtra State Electricity Generation Company (MahaGenCo) has also increased its power generation to meet the increased demand.

While the demand for electricity has increased in the state, officials informed that all the thermal power stations in the state are producing electricity at full capacity, except for technical faults, maintenance repairs, boiler tube leakage, and coal problems that have arisen suddenly at some places.

On Thursday, October 12, in the afternoon, the demand for electricity went up to 28,578 megawatts due to the increase in domestic, agricultural and industrial electricity consumption.

As the temperature in the state decreases during the monsoons, the demand for electricity is generally between 20,000 and 22,000 MW. This demand was reduced due to good rainfall at the beginning of monsoon. But due to increasing heat everywhere, air conditioners, fans, electrical appliances, use of agricultural pumps and demand for electricity in the industrial sector increased and the demand for electricity at around 3 pm on Thursday was recorded at 28,578 megawatts.

Compared to this demand, 18,266 MW of electricity was being produced in the state. It is reported that the maximum power generation of 8,678 megawatts is done by MahaGenCo, including thermal, gas, hydro, and solar power. The gap between demand and supply of electricity was 10,312 MW. But since filling up of this shortfall comes under the authority of the Centre, it was done by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) as it helps to keep the power supply of the consumers running smoothly. Meanwhile, among the private sector projects, Jindal, Adani, Ideal, Ratan India, SWPGL and others together were generating 8,153 MW of electricity, informed officials.