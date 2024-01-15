Encroachment on many roads removed

Nashik, Jan 14

All the major roads and squares in the city have been widened since Wednesday as all the established encroachments of vendors, kiosk holders, and others on the footpaths have been removed. Therefore, even pedestrians can easily walk through the main roads of the city.

There were encroachments of handcarts on the footpaths of all major roads in the Panchavati division, Ravivar Karanja, MG Road, Tibetan Market, and Nehru Garden. Due to this, four-wheelers, two-wheelers, and even pedestrians have to face huge difficulties. Presently, since encroachments have been removed for three days, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, all the roads have become wider. If encroachments are removed permanently, it will be the greatest gift from the Prime Minister to us, expressed the citizens.