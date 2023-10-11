Forest Dept searching leopard using drone; fear among residents

Nashik, OCT 6

A leopard has injured more than 15 people in the last 15 days in Nandgaon and surrounding areas. As the Forest Department has failed to spot the leopard, the authorities have initiated a search operation using drone cameras in agricultural fields. Unfortunately, they have not been able to spot the animal in the last three days. The continuous incidents of leopard attacks have created a sense of fear and anxiety among farmers, livestock owners, and local residents in the region. According to residents, the leopard killed a sheep on Thursday, October 5.

In response to these attacks, authorities have initiated a search operation using drone cameras in agricultural fields. However, despite their efforts, the operation has not been successful yet. The current situation remains a matter of concern for both residents and authorities.

Naigaon area has a large amount of livestock and sugarcane fields. Leopards have a lot of places to hide in this region, hence it has become difficult to catch this wild animal.

-SL Gite, Forest Guard, Deshwandi