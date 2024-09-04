Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Nashik Municipal Corporation Promotes Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols; Fines Factories for POP Products

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is actively promoting an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav this year. In recent weeks, the NMC has been conducting various drives to encourage citizens to buy Ganesh idols made from natural clay, known as "Shadu Mati," instead of Plaster of Paris (POP). The NMC even fined several factories last week for producing POP idols, which are harmful to the environment.

However, despite these efforts, the demand for POP idols remains strong. According to local stall owners, POP idols are still popular among buyers because they are 50% cheaper and easier to handle than Shadu Mati idols. "People find POP idols more affordable and convenient," says one stall owner. "That’s why they are selling fast, even with the NMC’s push for eco-friendly options."

Buyers are also voicing their concerns. Some suggest that if there is to be a ban on POP idols, it should be implemented 8 to 9 months before Ganeshotsav. "This would give manufacturers and sellers enough time to adjust and avoid losses," a buyer shared.

The debate continues as the city prepares for the upcoming festival. While NMC’s efforts for a green Ganeshotsav are commendable, the reality on the ground shows that many people still prefer POP idols due to cost and convenience. It remains to be seen whether tradition and affordability will outweigh the push for sustainability this year.