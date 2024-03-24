Ganesh Shinde appointed as Dy Commissioner of MMC

Malegaon, Mar 8

Ganesh Shinde has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC). Before this, he worked as the Chief Officer in Shrirampur Municipal Council in Ahmednagar district. Shinde began his career in 2010 as Chief Officer Group 'B' Cadre. Initially, he held the charge of Chief Officer in Dharud, Beed, Tasgaon in Sangli, and Akkalkot in Solapur district. After that, he was promoted to Chief Officer Class 1, in 2022, by the government. Commissioner and Administrator of MMC Ravindra Jadhav welcomed Shinde after assuming charge. Additional Commissioner Rajendra Fatale and Assistant Commissioner Sachin Mahale were present on this occasion.