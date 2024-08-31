Ganeshotsav 2024: DJ, Laser Shows Banned to Control Noise Pollution in Nashik, Says Minister Dadaji Bhuse

To ensure a peaceful and undisturbed Ganeshotsav, Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse has announced a strict ban on using DJs, laser shows, and other activities that could cause noise pollution or public disturbance. The minister emphasized that Ganeshotsav should be celebrated enthusiastically but in a calm and orderly manner, without disruptions.

Minister Bhuse made these remarks during the Ganeshotsav peace meeting and prize distribution ceremony at the Auditorium in the Collectorate. The event was attended by key officials, including MLA Seema Here, Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik, and other prominent leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Bhuse stated, “We must celebrate this festival with joy, but also with respect for public peace. The use of DJs, laser shows, and other loud activities will not be allowed this year. This is necessary to maintain law and order and ensure everyone can enjoy the festival peacefully.”

Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik supported the decision, noting that strict measures will be taken against those who violate these rules. He also urged citizens to cooperate and follow the guidelines for a harmonious celebration.

The state government has also promised uninterrupted essential services like water and electricity during the festival. Ganesh Mandals are encouraged to focus on cultural and devotional activities rather than loud and flashy displays.

This year’s Ganeshotsav aims to strike a balance between joyful celebrations and maintaining public peace.