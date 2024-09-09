Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Over 200 Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idols Immersed On Day 1 In Nashik

Nashik city celebrated the one-and-a-half-day Ganpati immersion with a remarkable response from devotees, as Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) collected a total of 242 idols from various divisions. In line with the NMC's call for an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav, citizens showed support by donating their Ganpati idols for proper immersion.

The idol collection statistics for different areas are as follows: 45 idols were collected in the Nashik East Division, 8 in the New Nashik Division, 46 in the Satpur Division, and 59 from Nashik West at popular sites like Laxminarayan Ghat and Sangam Ghat. Nashik Road Division saw the collection of 5 idols, while Sita Sarovar had 56 idols, and Ramkund received 23 idols.

The Nashik Municipal Environment Department, under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Ashok Karanjkar and Deputy Environment Commissioner Ajit Nikat, actively promoted the eco-friendly immersion of Ganpati idols. Their appeal encouraged citizens to participate in sustainable practices by immersing idols in specially designated tanks and avoiding harmful materials.

This year, the focus has been on using eco-friendly Ganesh idols made from clay and natural materials, which dissolve quickly in water without causing pollution. The NMC also provided mobile immersion tanks and set up dedicated immersion points to facilitate safe and environmentally responsible practices.

By choosing sustainable methods for idol immersion, Nashik sets a positive example for other cities to follow, emphasizing the importance of protecting our rivers and water bodies during festive celebrations.