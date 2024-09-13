Gas Cylinder Explosion Sparks Devastating Fire in Old Nashik; Three Firefighters Injured

A devastating fire engulfed a house located in the Chawhata area of Old Nashik around 6 PM today, triggered by a gas cylinder explosion. Three firefighters were injured on the spot while controlling the fire. The incident occurred above Padma Jewelers near Maruti Temple, sending flames and smoke billowing into the air.

Neighbours raised the alarm upon spotting fog emanating from the house's window. Firefighters swiftly responded to the scene, where they encountered a challenging situation exacerbated by the narrow access to the old building’s upper floors.

In a courageous attempt to control the blaze, firefighters Isfak Shafiyoddin Sheikh (55), Prathmesh Wagh (21), and Akash Gite (29) ascended to the second floor. Tragically, during their efforts to breach a closed door, an explosion occurred, hurling them away with severe injuries.

The intensity of the fire prompted the dispatch of four fire brigades to combat the flames and prevent further spread. Despite the valiant efforts, the blaze raged on, leading to concerns about potential casualties, with reports suggesting two individuals may be trapped inside. Luckily no loss of life was reported.

The injured firefighters were rushed to the district hospital for urgent medical care, where they are currently receiving treatment for burns and other injuries sustained during the rescue operation.

The incident has drawn a large crowd of concerned onlookers, as local authorities and emergency responders continue to bring the situation under control and ascertain the full extent of the damage.