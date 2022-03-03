Gold medals for 37 students from Mumbai

In the convocation ceremony of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, students from various medical colleges in Mumbai won the highest number of gold medals, while students from Pune won 12 gold medals, while Archana Kodilkar, Kadambari Patil and Vaishali Bhilore from Nashik won gold medals.

Nashik: In the convocation ceremony of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, students from various medical colleges in Mumbai won the highest number of gold medals, while students from Pune won 12 gold medals, while Archana Kodilkar, Kadambari Patil and Vaishali Bhilore from Nashik won gold medals.

In the 21st Convocation Ceremony held on Wednesday (Dec. 2) at the Senate Hall of the University of Health, 10,068 students who have completed Diploma, Degree, Post Graduate Course and Internship were graduated. Of these, 73 students received 98 gold medals and 39 students completed Ph.D. Was provided.

513 for modern medical degree, 2041 for dental degree, 1021 for Ayurveda, 70 for Unani, 936 for homeopathy, basic B.Sc. Nursing 1744, PB B.Sc. 336 students of Nursing, 150 students of BPTH, 14 students of BOTH, 31 students of BASLP, 3 students of BPO, 06 students of Diploma in Optometry as well as post graduate students. M.D. 2141 Medical, 461 Dental, 93 Ayurveda, 53 Homeopathy, Unani 4, DMLT 78, Paramedical 104, Allied (similar) 272 students were awarded degrees.

Won the gold medal Mumbai Arshia Chaudhary

Vikrant Mahajani

Isha Anand

Priya Shah

Rishabh Rawat

Darshan Thakkar

Meksha Sakaria

Bhakti Dongre

Shriram Surabhi

S. G. Pooja

Kshitija kale

Pournima khadanga

Nidhisha Sadhwani