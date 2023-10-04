Govt officials, people’s representatives turn back on cleanliness drive

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Trimbakeshwar, Oct 3

While everyone is urged to participate in the public cleanliness campaign organised on the occasion of birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi; the officials and people's representatives, the supposed followers of Mahatma Gandhi and the organisers of the campaign, entrusted the entire responsibility to school children. Therefore, it looks like this campaign was a pure farce in Trimbakeshwar,

The Maha Shramdaan was planned in Trimbakeshwar town under the guidance of Chief Officer of Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council, Dr Shriya Devachke. But, she was absent from the event. It was also announced that the Collector will attend the programme. But seeing that he too wasn’t presentr, the Tehsildars also chose to ignore this program.

As a result, the cleanliness campaign at Trimbakeshwar, which was celebrated with great enthusiasm all across the country, was marked by the lethargic approach of the officials and people’s representatives.

The Maha Shramdaan programmes were organised at 10 places in the city. The cleanliness drive in Nivrutinath temple area was done by Janata Vidyalaya run by Maratha Vidyapeeth Arakshan Mandal. The cleanliness campaign of the Kushavart shrine area was carried out by the students of the ashram schools run by the Adivasi Seva Samiti. The cleanliness of Laxminarayan Chowk and its surroundings was done by the students of MR PH Kanya Vidyalaya.

The responsibility at Trimbakeshwar Mandir Chowk was given to the students of Dnyanjyot Academy. Students of Abhinav Bal Vikas Mandir performed Maha Shramadaan at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk. The students of Nutan Trimbak Vidyalaya cleaned the parking lot of the Municipal Council. While at Prayag Tirth and Pegalwadi Phata (Pahine Phata), students of Sapkal Knowledge Hub and Zilla Parishad School made an effort.

It was pointed out that the Department of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation under the jurisdiction of Trimbak Panchayat Samiti has turned its back on the main responsibility of Maha Shramdaan in the taluka. However, instructions were given to Gram Panchayat sweepers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, Gram Sevaks, health workers, revenue workers, and others to participate in this Maha Shramdan campaign from the government itself.

As it was Sunday, the District Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Nashik Zilla Parishad Varsha Fadol, and Block Development Officer Srikisan Khatale were present. The municipal council estimated that approximately 1500 to 2000 people would participate. But only 925 students and teachers, and conservancy staff of the municipal council participated.

