Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Hit Nashik; Trees Uprooted, Houses Damaged, Roads Flooded

Unseasonal rain accompanied by strong winds, thunder, and lightning lashed Nashik city for nearly an hour on Sunday afternoon, causing major disruption and damage in several areas. Wind gusts of 30 to 45 km per hour were recorded between 2:45 pm and 3:30 pm, toppling more than 50 trees, damaging vehicles, and flooding key roads and junctions.

The worst-affected areas included CIDCO, Ambad, and Satpur. In Satpur’s Gaurakshanagar area, houses in a plantation were damaged as strong winds blew off roofs. The Fire Department confirmed receiving numerous calls about fallen trees, particularly from Satpur, CIDCO, and surrounding areas.

The Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert for unseasonal rain in Nashik and its district till Monday (May 12). As predicted, rain had already made a light appearance in some talukas on Saturday, but Sunday saw a more intense spell.

By 2:00 pm, light showers had started in some suburbs, but central parts of the city received heavy rainfall starting from 3:00 pm. For nearly 40 minutes, intense rain flooded low-lying areas, turning roads into water channels. Streets in areas like Dudh Bazar, Dahi Pool, Saraswati Lane, Kanade Maruti Lane, and Saraf Bazar were submerged, making movement difficult for residents.

As the rain stopped after 3:30 pm, many vehicles came out on the roads at once, leading to traffic jams at major junctions like Dwarka, Untwadi Signal, Prochaknak, and Sarada Circle.

Wind speeds were especially high in CIDCO and Satpur, reaching 40–45 kmph, causing several large trees to fall. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, although the financial losses are expected to be significant. In contrast, areas like Panchavati, Mhasrul, and Makhamalabad experienced lighter winds at around 15–20 kmph.

Adding to the trouble, mobile networks across the city faced outages from Sunday afternoon. Users of various telecom providers were unable to make calls due to server failures, which continued intermittently into the evening.

Citizens are advised to remain indoors and cautious, especially with the yellow alert still in place for the next day.