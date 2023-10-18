Helmet usage awareness by RTO in MIDC

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Oct 13

The number of road accidents and deaths in the district, including Nashik city, is increasing day by day. Therefore, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) had undertaken an awareness campaign regarding the use of helmets in Ambad and Satpur industrial areas. Officers and employees of the department are visiting various companies to create this awareness.

Officials appealed to company workers in Ambad, and Satpur areas, who use two-wheelers, to make the use of helmets a priority. Assistant motor vehicle inspectors Abhijit Patil, Rajshree Ghavte, Pranjali Sonawane, Ashwini Nikam, Swati Sardar and others visited factories and explained the importance of using helmets. “Helmets prevent serious head injuries in the event of an accident. It is necessary to use a helmet for your own safety, because someone is waiting for you at home,” officials said.

They were also seen convincing the four-wheeler drivers to wear a seat-belt while driving. A warning of severe action was given to drivers who would be found to overlook these things even after the awareness campaign.

Info:

Purchase one saree less but use a good helmet

RTO officials said that women are in the forefront of ignoring the use of helmets. They appealed to women to purchase one saree less but buy a good helmet and use it without fail.

Photo on R 12 RTO