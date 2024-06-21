Heroic Rescue: Policeman Saves Two-Year-Old Girl Who Fell on Tracks at Nashik Railway Station; Watch CCTV Video

The heart-stopping incident happened at Nashik railway station when a two-year-old girl fell onto the railway tracks just as the Sevagram Express was about to leave. The station's CCTV cameras recorded this terrifying moment. As per the News 18 reports, during the chaos, Feroze Tadvi, a policeman from the MIDC police station in Jalgaon who was on the train, acted quickly.

Despite the green light indicating the train's departure, Tadvi bravely went under the train to rescue the girl. His prompt action and bravery helped to safely bring the girl out from underneath the moving train.

A two-year-old girl slipped from her mother's hand and fell under a train at Nashik railway station. Fortunately, she was unharmed, miraculously saved in an incident caught on station CCTV.#Nashik#IndianRailway#CCTV#Viral#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/3x63hnLCMF — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) June 21, 2024

What could have been a tragedy had a miraculous ending thanks to Tadvi's intervention, reuniting the girl unharmed with her mother. His heroic deed earned him praise and applause from everyone present.