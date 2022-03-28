Human organs found in closed shops in Nashik

In Nashik, a shocking incident has taken place where eight human ears, brain, eyes and remains of facial parts were found in the shop basement of a building in Mumbai Naka area of Maharashtra's Nashik,

"The shop was full of scrap material. However, when two plastic containers were opened, we found human ears, brain, eyes and some face parts. The forensic team has taken custody of the human remnants for further probe," the Mumbai Naka police station official said to PTI.

"The two sons of the shop's owner are doctors. so it is possible these parts were preserved for medical purposes. However, a probe is underway covering all angles. No case has been registered so far," the official noted.

The shop owner Shubhangi Shinde's children are doctors. His doctor Kiran Shinde claimed that the organs were brought from the hospital for his medical practice but the police are further investigating the legal nature of such organs.

Both the children of Shinde family are doctors in the city. One is a dentist and the other is an ear, nose and throat specialist. Police suspect at first sight that he may have brought human organs to the area a few years ago to study medicine. The two doctors did not give any concrete information to the police at the spot. The police have taken both into custody for questioning.