I wish Ajit becomes CM: Zirwal

Nashik, Oct 7

Following Ajit Pawar's appointment as Deputy Chief Minister and subsequently as the Guardian Minister of Pune, there has been persistent talk about him aiming for the position of Chief Minister. Supporters and workers of the Ajit Pawar faction want him to replace Eknath Shinde. Moreover, during a programme in Nashik district, Narhari Zirwal, wished that Ajit becomes the chief minister. Zirwal’s statement fuelled the ongoing speculations.