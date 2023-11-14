Inquiry demanded into property of District Stamp Collector Kalias Davange

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 20

Iman Musa Patel has started an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai demanding an inquiry into the properties of Nashik District Stamp Collector Kailas Davange. Patel alleged that Davange had amassed disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 10 crore by misusing his position. The hunger strike is for the demand that the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau conduct a thorough investigation into this matter.

As Davange has been in the midst of controversies before, complaints have also surfaced about his controversial decisions and activities. When Stamp Collector Kailas Davange was contacted, he said that this is a pressure stunt by people against whom the actions have been taken for doing illegal activities, but strict action will continue regardless. He responded that he would not spare the persons involved in the illegal activities.