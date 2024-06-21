Insufficient Rainfall Causes Vegetable Prices to Soar at APMC Markets

The ongoing dry spell in Nashik has triggered a sharp rise in vegetable prices across retail markets due to dwindling supplies at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC). The situation has significantly impacted coriander prices, while garlic remains exceptionally high, posing a major challenge for consumers.

Coriander prices recently dropped from Rs. 100 to between Rs. 70 and Rs. 80 per bundle. However, garlic prices continue to soar, currently fetching around Rs. 270 per kilogram, compared to Rs. 200-250 per kilogram over the past two months. This surge is directly attributed to a pronounced decrease in garlic supply, which has progressively dwindled over the past few weeks, culminating in a notable decline in the last 15 days. The APMC Nashik received 87 quintals of garlic stock on June 20.

APMC officials confirmed that the shortfall in vegetable supply has led to a sharp increase in prices, with rates skyrocketing by 40 to 50 percent. Despite some recent rainfall, weather fluctuations have not mitigated the supply crisis. Although temperatures have dropped by 8 to 10 degrees Celsius in the past week, vegetable prices remain stubbornly high. Retail sellers are concerned that the current high prices are likely to persist, citing ongoing supply constraints at the APMC. The district continues to await a sufficient influx of vegetables to stabilize market prices and alleviate the burden on consumers.