Jalpujan Ceremony Held at Kapila Godavari Sangam to Celebrate River Conservation

This year, as the rains filled dams and rivers across the region, creating a beautiful environment, the Kapila River Conservation Committee at Tapovan, along with fellow environmentalists, organized a special water worship ceremony- Jalpujan at the Kapila Godavari Sangam. The annual event, aimed at honoring the Godavari river, underscores the importance of environmental balance for both societal well-being and industrial progress.

Leading figures including Mahant Dr. Bhakticharanji Maharaj, the convenor of the Kumbh Mela, Ma Harishchandra Madan from the Nashik Municipal Corporation's Panchavati Division, and Nishikant Pagare of the High Court Committee, participated in the ritualistic water puja. Pagare emphasized the critical role of river conservation in fostering city development, asserting that neglecting rivers could lead to urban decay.

Mahant Dr. Bhakti Charandas Ji Maharaj proposed organizing a daily Saath Aarti from Ramkund to Tapovan at the Kapila River confluence at 7 pm, aiming to preserve the sacredness and grandeur of the river. Yogesh Barve and Deepak Bairagi from the Kapila River Organizing Committee, alongside Mahant Baijnath Maharaj, also played pivotal roles in the ceremony.

The event saw the presence of notable personalities such as Sunil Pardeshi representing the Varuna River, Pappu Teele, Prof. Somnath Muthal of the Nandini River, Dr. Ajay Kapadnis, Sandhya Pardeshi, Manoj Sathe, Chandrakishore Patil, Digambar Kulthe, Sarla Unde, and Satish Pithe, among others.

The ceremony highlighted the collective commitment to river conservation, emphasizing its significance in maintaining ecological balance and ensuring the sustainable growth of Nashik city.