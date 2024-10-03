Kalika Mata Yatra: Nashik Police Issue Traffic Restrictions Ahead of Large Procession Amid Navratri Festival

Starting Thursday, October 3, 2024, the Sharadiya Navratri festival has begun, along with the Gramdevta Kalika Mata Yatra in Nashik. Due to the large crowds of devotees visiting the Kalika Mata temple for darshan and the Yatra festival, the police administration has restricted vehicle entry in the area.

As a result, the routes of Citilinc buses operating in this zone have been modified. The changes apply to several bus routes, including:

- Route No. 106: Nimani to Amritanagar

- Route No. 107: Nimani to Ambad

- Route No. 149: Nimani to Gharkul Shivar

- Route No. 109: Nimani to Uttamnagar

- Route No. 136: Nimani to Jategaon

- Route No. 257: Nimani to Nashik Road

The updated routes for these buses will be as follows:

- Outgoing buses will travel via Nimani, Sunday Karanja, CBS, Gadkari Chowk, Chandak Circle, and Mumbai Naka.

- Incoming buses will follow the reverse route, starting from Mumbai Naka, Chandak Circle, Gadkari Chowk, CBS, Sunday Karanja, and then to Nimani.

This temporary change in traffic routes will remain in effect from Thursday, October 3, 2024, to Saturday, October 12, 2024. Travelers are advised to be mindful of these changes. The police administration may make further adjustments to the routes if necessary, so commuters should stay updated.