"Let Minister Realize the Crisis": Nashik Farmer Reacts After Placing Onion Garland on Nitesh Rane

A unique protest unfolded in Baglan taluka on Monday night when Mahendra Suryavanshi, a farmer from Kajwade, Malegaon, garlanded Minister of State Nitesh Rane with onions during a religious function. The incident highlighted the ongoing struggles of onion farmers facing plummeting prices.

Speaking on his bold move, Suryavanshi said, “Let the minister realize how serious the onion crisis is. We want him to pursue this issue.”

Farmers in the region are dealing with drastically reduced onion yields due to heavy rains. Production per acre has dropped to only 8–10 quintals, while prices have fallen sharply during harvest season. “The onions are lying in the field unsold. The situation is so dire that last year’s crop loans remain unpaid,” Suryavanshi added.

During the event at Chirai village, Rane, instead of opposing the protest, asked authorities to hear the farmer’s concerns. However, when Suryavanshi attempted to address the audience on the microphone, police intervened and detained him.

The Jaikheda police station later released him with a written notice stating he would not repeat such an act. Meanwhile, farmers continue to demand the removal of the 20% export duty, with hopes that policymakers will address their grievances soon.