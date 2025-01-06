Lokmat Maha Marathon 2025: Over 9,000 Participants Kickstart New Year with Fitness in Nashik

Nashik welcomed the first Sunday of the New Year with a vibrant and healthy start as over 9,000 enthusiastic participants joined the 8th edition of the Lokmat Maha Marathon on January 5, 2025. The event featured races across four categories: 21k, 10k, 5k, and 3k, starting from 6 AM.

Participants from all walks of life, including children, corporate professionals, Nashik police officers, senior citizens, and delegates from reputed organizations, came together to celebrate fitness and health. The marathon was graced by the presence of Lokmat Media Group Founder Ruchira Darda, who was joined by dignitaries from the Nashik Police Department, Nashik Municipal Corporation, and corporate office bearers.

Renowned Marathi actor Gashmeer Mahajani added star power to the event, cheering the runners and congratulating the winners. The streets of Nashik buzzed with energy as participants enjoyed lively warm-up sessions, dhol-tasha beats, and a high-energy atmosphere that left the city electrified.

The Lokmat Maha Marathon has become an annual highlight in Nashik, promoting fitness and inspiring citizens to adopt healthy habits as they step into the New Year.