Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: Temporary Ban on Platform Ticket Sales at Nashik Road Railway Station on December 6

In preparation for the large crowds expected on the occasion of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Diwas on December 6, the Central Railway has announced a temporary ban on the sale of platform tickets at major railway stations. This measure, aimed at managing the influx of visitors and ensuring smooth passenger movement, will be effective from December 2 to December 9.

The stations affected by this decision include key locations like Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Badnera, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Akola, Nandura, Murtijapur, Shegaon, Malkapur, Nagpur, Wardha, Pune, and Solapur.

Railway authorities anticipate a significant increase in footfall at these stations, as thousands of followers of Dr. Ambedkar travel to pay tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution on his death anniversary. By suspending the sale of platform tickets, officials aim to reduce overcrowding on platforms and improve passenger safety and convenience during this period.

Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with railway officials to ensure a hassle-free experience. The Central Railway has assured that all necessary arrangements are being made to accommodate the surge in passenger traffic.