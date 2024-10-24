Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Chhagan Bhujbal Files Nomination with Strong Show of Support in Yevla

After the assembly election bugle in Maharashtra, most political parties have announced their candidates for various constituencies. Today, several candidates are filing their nomination papers across the state. Among them is Chhagan Bhujbal, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Ajit Pawar faction, who is filing his nomination for the fifth time from the Yevla Assembly constituency in Nashik district. Bhujbal marked this occasion with a grand rally, showcasing a strong show of support and his enduring influence in the region.

Bhujbal Confident About Victory

Speaking about the upcoming elections, Bhujbal expressed confidence, saying, "I am filing my candidature from Evla-Lasalgaon constituency for the fifth time. Each year, the love and support from the people only grows. This makes it clear that our victory is certain. Elections are becoming easier every five years. Now, there's just one last public meeting left, and then the work is over. I've been working for the people every day for the past five years."

BJP Flag Hoisted by Bhujbal During Rally

During the rally, a surprising moment occurred when a supporter handed Bhujbal a BJP flag, which he was seen hoisting. When asked about the incident, Bhujbal responded, "Mahayuti is our Mahayuti," referring to the alliance between his faction of the NCP and the BJP. He clarified this while speaking to ABP Majha, reaffirming his alignment with the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition in the upcoming elections.