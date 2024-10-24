Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Aaditya Thackeray Holds Roadshow from Lower Parel to Worli Naka Ahead of Filing Nomination (Watch Video)

Aaditya Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Worli, held an energetic roadshow from Lower Parel to Worli Naka ahead of filing his nomination for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024. During the event, Thackeray took a strong stance against the rival faction, led by Eknath Shinde, referring to them as "cowards" and claiming that the true spirit of Shiv Sena rests with his party.

Addressing local issues, he pointed out that traffic and housing remain the biggest challenges in the area, while ongoing development work in slums would be continued if elected. Thackeray expressed confidence in securing the support of the people, promising that his party would form the next government. He also emphasized the importance of the Maha Vikas Aghadi's seat-sharing arrangement, vowing to defeat the current government, which he accused of "looting Maharashtra."

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT)on Wednesday released the first list of 65 candidates and fielded Aaditya Thackeray and Sunil Raut as its candidates. According to the list of candidates, Aaditya Thackeray will contest from Worli assembly constituency. The Thackeray group of Shiv Sena fielded Kedar Dighe from Kopri constituency against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Unmesh Patil has been fielded from Chalisgaon. The development comes as the Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies will be held on November 23.