Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Nashik Sees Surge in Youth and Women Voter Registrations

Nashik district is witnessing a notable rise in new voter registrations, particularly among youth and women, ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20, 2024. This increase follows recent changes by the Election Commission of India, allowing multiple registration dates throughout the year to boost youth participation.

Previously, only individuals who turned 18 by January 1 could register as voters. Now, with additional qualifying dates—January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1—young people reaching 18 on any of these dates can register to vote. This update has sparked significant enthusiasm among Nashik’s youth, with many new voters added to the rolls.

According to Collector and District Election Officer Jalaj Sharma, this expanded registration policy aims to strengthen democratic participation. The increase is evident, with the 18-19 age group now representing 2.26% of registered voters in Nashik, up from 1.25% at the start of the year. This growth reflects a robust response from youth who eagerly took advantage of this opportunity.

Women in Nashik are also actively registering. The district’s electoral gender ratio has improved, reaching 934 female voters per 1,000 males, matching the district’s Census data. This reflects the growing involvement of young women in Nashik’s democratic process.

The recent surge in registrations has already influenced voter turnout. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nashik recorded a 64.2% voter turnout, up from 61.74% in 2019. District officials hope that these trends will lead to an even higher turnout for the assembly elections.