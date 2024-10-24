Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: NCP's Narahari Zirwal Files Nomination, Reflects on Sharad Pawar's Influence

The Maharashtra Vidhansabha election campaign has officially begun, with the election set to take place in one phase on November 20. The results will be announced on November 23. As the political atmosphere heats up, filing of nomination papers started on Tuesday, October 22.

Today, Narahari Zirwal, the candidate from the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar faction, is set to file his nomination papers from the Dindori-Peth Assembly Constituency. Before filing, Zirwal made a significant statement regarding NCP leader Sharad Pawar, which has drawn attention across political circles.

Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal stated, "Even though there are two factions in the NCP, Sharad Pawar’s blessings will always be with me from afar." He also commented on the candidacy of Dhanraj Mahale, who is reportedly rebelling and plans to file his nomination for the same constituency. Zirwal expressed confidence that Mahale would withdraw his nomination after a request.

“I believe the people of Dindori will support me based on my record of development. I am 100 percent confident of being re-elected from this constituency,” Zirwal told the media.

Meanwhile, the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is expected to field a candidate from Sharad Pawar’s faction of the NCP in Dindori. All eyes are now on who Sharad Pawar will nominate, with speculation growing that Dhanraj Mahale might seek support from Pawar's faction.