Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Young Voters Take Center Stage in Nashik Polls

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are set for November 20, and the Election Commission is actively working to boost voter turnout, aiming to surpass participation rates from previous elections. With increased outreach, awareness programs are underway to encourage voting, especially among young voters across Nashik.

In Nashik District, there are 40,17,982 male and female voters aged between 20 and 60, representing 80.64% of the district's total voter base. Notably, voters in the 30 to 40-year age group make up 23% of the total electorate, a significant segment of the population. This demographic focus is driving awareness campaigns held in schools and colleges, encouraging young and first-time voters to participate.

The district has recently registered 1,04,458 new voters, with those under 30 accounting for 2,083. However, there remains a gender disparity in the voter pool: of Nashik’s total 49,82,372 voters, 25,81,187 are male (51.81%) and 24,01,185 are female (48.19%).

The Election Commission has also issued strict guidelines on campaigning and is monitoring compliance regularly. Through school and college awareness initiatives, the Commission aims to reach younger voters, ensuring they understand the impact of their vote. With the Assembly election approaching, these efforts reflect a drive to maximize Nashik's voter engagement and uphold democratic participation.