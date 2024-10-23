Maharashtra Assembly Election2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Issues AB Forms to Four Candidates in Nashik

The UBT Shivsena faction of the Mahavikas Aghadi has issued AB forms to four candidates from Nashik district for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections. These include former MLA Vasant Gite from Nashik Central, Sudhakar Badgujar from Nashik West, Avdaaiya Hire from Malegaon Outer, and Ganesh Dhatrak from Nandgaon. However, AB forms for the Yevla and Niphad constituencies have not been announced yet.

The move comes even before the official declaration of candidates by the Mahavikas Aghadi, signaling that the UBT group has taken the initiative to confirm its candidates. These AB forms are crucial, as they officially endorse the candidates representing the alliance in the elections.

Key Candidates Announced:

Nashik Central: Vasant Gite, a former MLA, has been confirmed as the candidate, despite some internal friction within the Mahavikas Aghadi over this seat. The Congress had previously lobbied for this seat, as Dr. Hemlata Patil had contested from here last time. However, Gite has now been chosen, with the UBT group backing his campaign.

The issuance of AB forms marks the formal start of the election campaign for these candidates, as they now begin to prepare for the upcoming electoral battle under the Mahavikas Aghadi banner.

This early confirmation of candidates shows the UBT group’s strategic efforts to solidify its position in the Nashik district ahead of the assembly elections