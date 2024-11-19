Maharashtra Election 2024: Nashik APMC to Remain Closed on Polling Day

Voting for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra is scheduled for Wednesday, November 20. In line with this, the state government has declared a public holiday to facilitate voter participation.

As a result, the Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) will remain closed on the polling day. Farmers have been advised not to bring any agricultural produce to the market for sale on that day, APMC Chairman Devidas Pingale announced.

The Nashik APMC is a hub for trading leafy vegetables, fruit vegetables, and fruits sourced from Nashik and neighboring districts. The market sees a daily turnover of ₹4 to ₹5 crore, with produce being transported to major destinations like Mumbai and Ahmedabad through traders.

Government, semi-government offices, corporations, and other administrative bodies have also been instructed to ensure employees are able to cast their votes. Additionally, as per a notification issued on October 31, 2024, the public holiday applies to central government offices, semi-government organizations, public enterprises, and banks.

Schools and colleges across the state will also remain closed on the polling day, further reinforcing the state’s focus on encouraging voter turnout.

Chairman Pingale reiterated the importance of this decision, stating that the closure of the Nashik APMC is in line with government efforts to facilitate smooth election proceedings and ensure maximum participation in the democratic process.