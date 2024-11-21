Maharashtra Election 2024: Nashik Registers 68% Voter Turnout; Dindori Tops, Nashik West Lags

Nashik district recorded an overall voter turnout of 68% during the Maharashtra Assembly elections held on November 20. The polling process was largely peaceful across all constituencies, with only a few minor incidents reported. Dindori registered the highest voter turnout in the district, while Nashik West recorded the lowest. Nandgaon saw the most significant increase in participation compared to previous elections.

Polling began at 7 am, and enthusiasm among voters remained high until 3 pm, with a steady pace of voting observed. However, the momentum slowed after 3 pm, leading to a slightly reduced turnout in the final phase. Out of the 15 assembly constituencies in the district, eight reported a turnout exceeding 70%, while three crossed the 60% mark, indicating the success of efforts to promote voting.

In Deolali, the polling process started slowly but picked up pace as the day progressed. Senior citizens and differently-abled voters were seen participating actively. By the end of the day, Deolali reported a turnout of 58%, with 1,58,708 voters casting their votes.

In Nashik West, polling centres saw long queues from early morning, reflecting voter enthusiasm. Although turnout dipped slightly around midday, crowds reappeared in the evening, bringing the final turnout to 56%. Satpur, known for its working-class population, showed an increase in voter participation after 1 pm.

The day ended with Nashik showcasing its dedication to democracy as thousands stepped forward to cast their votes and make their voices heard.