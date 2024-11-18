Maharashtra Election 2024: Nashik Residents Join 'Votothon' to Boost Voter Awareness Ahead of Assembly Polls

In a unique and vibrant effort to promote voting awareness, Nashikkars participated in a special event called "Votothon" this morning. With slogans like 'Voters are the real basis of democracy', 'Be smart and aware voters', and 'I have voted, you should also vote', the initiative aimed to encourage maximum voter turnout for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections scheduled on November 20, 2024.

The voting will take place across 15 constituencies in the district from 7 AM to 6 PM. To boost awareness, the District Election Office, in collaboration with the Zilla Parishad and Nashik Municipal Corporation, organized this Votothon under the guidance of District Election Officer and Collector Jalaj Sharma and Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Ashima Mittal.

About the Votothon

The event commenced at the Mahatma Nagar ground and consisted of two routes — one covering 3 km and the other 5 km. Hundreds of citizens, including officials, social organizations, and school students, enthusiastically participated in the initiative.

Key Dignitaries and Participants

Prominent attendees included Divisional Revenue Commissioner Dr. Praveen Gedam, Collector Jalaj Sharma, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal, and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr. Ashok Karanjkar. Various social organizations, volunteers, and educationists such as Sachin Joshi, Sandeep Sonar, Anirudh Athani, and Poonam Acharya also contributed to the event's success.

Participants who showcased creativity and enthusiasm through costumes and performances were felicitated. Among them were Kunda Bachhav, Tushar Pagar, Praveen Khode, Rahul Shimpi, and Pratiksha Wankhede.

Highlights

Over 15 schools, including Espalier School, DPS School, Mount Litera School, Ayush School, and Global Vision School, actively supported the initiative.

Espalier School students used skating as a creative means to spread the message of voting awareness.

The event also featured colorful performances like band displays, dhol squads, Lazim dances, and plastic bands.

This energetic initiative aimed to emphasize the importance of voting and foster a sense of responsibility among Nashikkars. With just a few days left before the elections, the district hopes this effort will inspire citizens to head to the polls and strengthen democracy.