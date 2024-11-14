Maharashtra Election 2024: Nashik to Host 'Votothon' Marathon on November 17 to Boost Voter Turnout

To encourage maximum participation in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections on November 20, the Collector Office, Zilla Parishad Nashik, and Nashik Municipal Corporation have organized a 'Votothon' marathon on Sunday, November 17, 2024, starting at 7 a.m. This initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of voting and to motivate Nashik residents to exercise their democratic rights.

Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam, speaking at a press conference at the Collector's office, urged Nashik citizens to join the Votothon in large numbers and cast their votes on election day. The district administration is promoting voter awareness through its Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative. Collector Jalaj Sharma also encouraged voters to take selfies after casting their votes and share them on social media to inspire others.

The Votothon features two marathon routes of 3 km and 5 km, with free registration available through a provided QR code and link. The first 750 participants to register will receive a special “voting ambassador” T-shirt. Additionally, prizes will be awarded to participants wearing unique costumes promoting voter awareness.

Zilla Parishad CEO Mittal shared route details for both marathons and reminded citizens to adhere to the Model Code of Conduct during the event.

Votothon Route Details:

3 KM Route : Mahatma Nagar Ground – Dr. B.S. Munje Marg – Bhosla College Circle (via College Road) – Krishi Nagar – Cycle Circle – Six Sigma Hospital – Back to Mahatma Nagar Ground.

5 KM Route: Mahatma Nagar Ground – Dr. B.S. Munje Marg – Bhosla College Circle (via Jehan Circle) – Gangapur Road – Vivekananda Marg – Purnwad Nagar – Prasad Circle – College Road – Krishi Nagar – Cycle Circle – Six Sigma Hospital – Back to Mahatma Nagar Ground.

All Nashik residents are invited to participate and support voter turnout for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.