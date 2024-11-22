Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Nashik Police Bans Rallies and Processions; DJs Prohibited for Curbing Party Workers Enthusiasm

The results of the state assembly elections are eagerly awaited in villages and all 288 constituencies. Discussions are rife in rural areas and hamlets about the prospects of party leaders and candidates, with banners in many places declaring confidence in their local nominees. Party workers and supporters have placed bets and expressed optimism as this election witnesses a fiercely tight contest. Plans for celebrations and victory processions have been outlined in various constituencies. However, in Nashik city, authorities have imposed a ban on victory processions once the results are declared.

Nashik city is witnessing a heavy police presence to maintain law and order. Police and State Reserve Force (SRF) units have been deployed across the city, with a large number of troops arriving to ensure a peaceful atmosphere. Vote counting will take place at four locations for Nashik East, Central, West, and Igatpuri constituencies. Thousands of police personnel, including senior officers and inspectors, will be stationed at key locations, including the offices and residences of candidates, to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure the city remains calm post-results.

The Nashik city police have tightened security around counting centers as the results for four assembly constituencies in the city are set to be announced tomorrow. Special precautions have been implemented, with Prashant Bachhav from the Police Utility Crime Branch confirming to ABP News that rallies and processions will be prohibited following the announcement of results. While supporters can celebrate with gulal, the use of DJs has been strictly banned, curbing the enthusiasm of party workers.

Vote counting for all 288 constituencies across the state will commence at 8 AM on November 23, with results determined based on voter turnout in each constituency.