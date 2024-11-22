Maharashtra Faces Possibility of President's Rule: Legislators Face Major Challenge in 48 Hours

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra have captured nationwide attention, with most exit polls predicting a victory for the grand alliance. However, with the current assembly's term set to expire just two days after the election results, forming a government could prove challenging if no party secures a majority. In such a scenario, there is a growing possibility of President's rule being imposed in the state.

The vote counting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections is scheduled for November 23, with the current assembly's term ending on November 26, leaving just 48 hours to form a government. Both the Mahayuti and the MVA have begun reaching out to leaders of independents, smaller parties, and influential regional groups, assessing potential alliances that could prove crucial in securing the necessary support if required.

A major point of contention could arise over the choice of chief minister, overshadowing the immediate task of forming a government. Following this, the allocation of ministries could become a contentious issue, with negotiations likely to intensify as both sides vie for control over key positions, potentially leading to further disputes and complications.

There is also the potential for large-scale manipulation in efforts to form the government. During the election period, Ajit Pawar suggested that anything could happen in politics, hinting at the possibility of an alliance between him and Sharad Pawar for power, including the chief minister's post. In the event of a BJP seat loss, Eknath Shinde could once again be in line to take over as chief minister. However, with only 48 hours to navigate these complex political dynamics, the situation remains highly challenging. This uncertainty increases the likelihood of the governor recommending the imposition of President's rule to the President.

Sanjay Raut had raised concerns about the potential imposition of President's rule when the election dates were announced, alleging that the Grand Alliance government was planning it. While the truth of Raut's claims remains uncertain, the current situation seems to support his doubts. MLAs will need to travel to Mumbai from across the state, with the Election Commission issuing certificates late on the 23rd, forcing them to take whatever routes they can to reach the city.

In such a scenario, if no party reaches the majority mark, efforts are made to poach MLAs, often leading to them being secluded in a distant hotel for security and influence. This period is also marked by horse-trading, with many MLAs keeping their phones switched off, leaving their parties in a state of uncertainty. While signs point to a similar situation in Maharashtra, much will be decided on November 23.