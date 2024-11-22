Maharashtra Assembly Election Results on November 23: Historic Coincidence with 2019 Oath Ceremony

The results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections are set to be announced on Saturday, marking a significant showdown between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Grand Alliance. Exit polls have suggested a possible victory for the MVA. Interestingly, the date, November 23, holds historical significance, as it marks five years since Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis took their early-morning oath of office. This coincidence has sparked discussions in political circles.

In the 2019 Maharashtra elections, speculation about government formation was rife after the Shiv Sena severed talks with the BJP. In a surprising twist, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in during the early hours of November 23, 2019. Coincidentally, the results of this year's elections are also set to be declared on the same date, sparking speculation about another potential early-morning swearing-in ceremony.

The early-morning swearing-in ceremony on November 23, 2019, faced widespread criticism in political circles and on social media. With the vote counting set to take place on the same date this year, the prospect of another such event has sparked renewed buzz in both political circles and on social media.

The 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections were held in a single phase, with a voter turnout of 61.4% across the 288 seats in the state. The BJP secured 105 seats, the Shiv Sena won 56, the Congress claimed 44, and the NCP took 54. Following the results, discussions began on forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. In an unexpected move, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in as ministers during the meeting. However, just 80 hours later, the government collapsed, with Ajit Pawar returning to the fold of Sharad Pawar and the NCP.

Increased Voter Turnout

This election saw a notable rise in voter participation. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout reached 65.11% by 6 pm across the state. The surge in voter turnout has further heightened expectations for the results to be announced tomorrow, November 23rd.