Maharashtra Rains: Torrential Showers Fill Bhavali Dam, Boost Water Reserves Across Igatpuri Taluka

Heavy rains have led to the Bhavali Dam reaching its full capacity for the first time this year, causing overflow from the dam since four o'clock today. This marks the second consecutive year that the dam has overflowed on July 24th, much to the satisfaction of taluka residents. Persistent heavy rainfall throughout the taluka has caused all rivers and streams to overflow, significantly increasing water levels in all reservoirs in the area.

Bhavali Dam, part of the Darna Dam group, has received record rainfall, resulting in its current overflow. In addition to Bhavali Dam, the Bham and Khapari rivers are contributing substantial amounts of water to the Darna Dam, thereby increasing its storage capacity significantly. As a consequence, 1874 cusecs of water have been released from Darna Dam, which is currently filled to 77 percent of its capacity, with the first discharge occurring today. Mukne Dam and Waki Dam, however, have stored less than half of their capacity. Concerns persist regarding whether these dams will fill completely this year due to limited water sources.

Bhavali Dam, boasting a storage capacity of one and a half thousand million cubic feet, started overflowing at the source of the Darna River, a vital water source for the taluka. The intermittent rains since Tuesday have substantially increased the storage levels of other dams in the region, including Bhavli, Bham, Mukne, Vaitrana, Darna, Kadwa, and Waki. The heavy rains and the resultant overflow of Bhavali Dam underscore the impact of recent weather patterns on the region's water resources. The heightened water levels bring much-needed relief and satisfaction to the residents of Igatpuri Taluka.