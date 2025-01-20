Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Likely to Intensify for the Next 10 Days in Nashik

A significant drop in minimum temperatures is expected across Maharashtra for the next 10 days due to the combined effect of a low-pressure system, cold northerly winds, and atmospheric changes.

In the past 24 hours, the state has experienced a sharp drop of 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in average minimum temperatures. Nashik recorded a minimum temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar registered 14 degrees and Dhule reported the lowest at 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists predict that from Sunday (January 21) to January 30, the minimum temperature could drop further by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius, stabilizing around 10 to 12 degrees Celsius in most areas. This will lead to colder conditions in 23 districts, particularly in South-Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha. Regions such as Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, and Mumbai are expected to feel the chill.

According to meteorologist Manikrao Khule, the intensified cold is due to a combination of factors:

A low-pressure area extending from Gujarat to Rajasthan at 1 km above sea level.

A westerly cyclone in North India.

Moist winds from the Arabian Sea.

High-pressure systems stretching from Orissa to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.



These atmospheric conditions are drawing cold air from North India through Bihar and Jharkhand into Maharashtra, intensifying the cold wave.

Residents are advised to prepare for colder days ahead and take necessary precautions.