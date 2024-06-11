Major Power Outage Affects 60 Villages Near Nashik Road Due to Technical Failure at Eklahare Power Station

A major technical failure at the Eklahare powerhouse resulted in a significant power outage affecting around 60 villages near and in Nashik Road. On Monday, Two transformers at the facility stopped working, causing an electricity cut that lasted between 12 to 18 hours. The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (Mahatransco) is currently investigating the issue and has stated that repairs may take between 48 to 72 hours.

Officials from Mahatransco and the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) have confirmed that efforts are being made to restore power. On June 6th, power was being supplied through three 50 MVA (150 MVA total) capacity transformers at the 220x33 KV power substation at Eklahare. However, the unexpected failure of one transformer on June 6th followed by the simultaneous failure of the remaining two on Monday morning has complicated the situation.

To mitigate the impact, Mahavitran (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited) is managing the power load at the affected substation. Electricity will be gradually supplied from alternative sources based on demand. Mahavitran has appealed to consumers for cooperation during this period. The Eklahare power substation supplies electricity to the 33/11 KV substations of Panchak, Muktidham, Deolali, Bhagur, Eklahare, and Samangaon. The failure of the transformers has disrupted the power supply to these areas. To address this, efforts are being made to backfeed power from other substations managed by Mahapareshan and Mahavitran. By managing a load of nearly 20 megawatts, power will be supplied to the affected sub-centres in a regulated, cyclical manner.

The residents faced major inconvenience due to this electricity cut. Mobile phones lost charge, and fridges, fans, ACs, and coolers stopped working, causing irritation in the humid weather. The water pumps didn't receive electricity, leading to water issues in the village areas. Mahapareshan has indicated that the replacement and repair of the power transformers could take up to 72 hours due to the extensive nature of the work. However, if the repairs are completed sooner, power will be restored immediately. In the meantime, Mahavitran has urged electricity consumers in the affected areas to be patient and cooperate with the ongoing efforts to resolve the issue.

Generator Used to Maintain Work at Indian Securities Press

The Indian Securities Press and Currency Note Press, experienced significant disruption on Monday due to a major power outage. Normally, the Currency Note Press receives electricity through a dedicated power line, but the outage affected both presses.

To continue operations, the presses had to rely on generators. The power disruption forced the presses to switch to this backup power source to ensure that work could proceed despite the challenges.