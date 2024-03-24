Medical shopkeepers on FDA radar

Inspection of 452 shops in a year

Nashik, Feb 6

According to the law, a trained pharmacist and a license for selling medicines must be present at all medical shops. Show cause notices have been issued to 122 persons who violated these rules and the license of 39 shopkeepers has been cancelled, informed officials of the Food and Drugs Authority.

Possession, sale, and distribution of medicines without a licence is an offence under Section (c) of the Medicines and Cosmetics Act, 1920, and is punishable with imprisonment up to five years, and a fine. Often a medical shop is opened, but there is no pharmacist to sell the medicine. It was revealed in the inspection conducted by the health administration that there is an increase in the number of shopkeepers selling off-the-counter medicines to the patients. Licences of these medical shops have been suspended and some have been cancelled.

7,605 medical shops in district

There are 7,605 medical shops in 15 talukas and rural areas of the district. Now shops selling generic medicines have also been added. The Food and Drug Administration is creating public awareness about generic drugs. 9,000 centres of generic medicines have been set up across the country, informed officials.

Examination of 452 pharmacists during the year

During the period from April 2023 to January 2024, 321 medical shops were examined in the district. Many shops were found without a proper pharmacist in the investigation conducted by the administration. Licences of 39 shops have been suspended and cancelled.

17 licenses cancelled

As many as 452 medicine shops have been inspected, while 17 medicine shops have had their licences revoked for non-availability of pharmacists, and non-compliance with regulations, among other reasons. Show cause notices have been issued to 122 persons due to discrepancies in purchase and sale details and discrepancies in maintaining the register.