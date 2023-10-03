MLA Tanpure criticises government during city visit!

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 1

Although it has been five to six months since the loan waiver was announced, nothing has happened so far. Also, the affected farmers have not yet received any kind of financial assistance. Therefore, former Energy Minister MLA Prajakt Tanpure criticised the state government saying that this government is sluggish instead of dynamic.

He was speaking at a press conference held at the office of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) while he was on a tour of Nashik district. MLA Tanpure further said that the Nashik district loved Sharad Pawar. Six NCP MLAs were elected in the last assembly from the district. Although some of them have joined the power, the common people are standing behind Sharad Pawar. Speaking on this occasion, Tanpure said that crores of rupees are being wasted under the initiative of the state government, Shasan Aaplya Daari. The government is doing the programmes which are not needed. The government is trying to show how much care it takes of people. But in reality, nothing is done. If the government really wants to assist people at their doorsteps then it should go to their homes, instead of showing stunts. Tanpure also alleged that the government is putting farmers in trouble as they are not getting help on time. Party’s Nashik observer Tilottama Patil, District President Kondaji Awad, City President Gajanan Shelar, Manikrao Shinde, Suresh Dalod, Gokul Pingale, Former MLA Nitin Bhosale, Labour Leader Jagdish Godse, Purushottam Kadlag, Laxman Mandale, Shyam Hire, Women Wing’s District President Sangita Patil, Anita Damle and others were present. A large number of office bearers and activists of the Sharad Pawar faction of NCP were also present on this occasion.

Info-

Bhujbal criticised

MLA Tanpure also criticised Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. According to him, meetings held at Yeola are getting a spontaneous response, even though Bhujbal says that NCP is their party. Speaking about the party symbol, Tanpure said that since the Election Commission is a puppet in the hands of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP, anything is possible, including the loss of the symbol.

Photo

30 Tanpure