MNS banner tore before Raj’s visit

Nashik, Mar 7

The 18th anniversary of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will be celebrated in Nashik this year and the party chief Raj Thackeray will come to Nashik tomorrow to perform Aarti at Shri Kalaram Temple. However, the party workers are enraged after someone tore down the banner erected near the Shri Kalaram Temple.

The city is decked up for MNS's 18th-anniversary event. The office bearers have organised many programmes, and Thackeray will inaugurate various activities. Banners have been erected as Thackeray will go to Panchvati to pay obeisance at Shri Kalaram temple.

Although there is talk that the banner erected by MNS was torn down due to political controversy, the reason for who tore down the banner and why is still under wraps. On the occasion of the anniversary, party workers have erected banners of wishes at many places in the city. However, it is predicted that political controversy will erupt as someone reportedly tore three to four banners that were put up before Thackeray's arrival.