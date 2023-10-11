More patients, less beds: Reality of Malegaon General Hospital
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 11, 2023 03:56 AM2023-10-11T03:56:24+5:302023-10-11T03:56:24+5:30
Malegaon, OCT 8 Every day, around 1,100 to 1,200 patients visit the General Hospital for treatment. A new building ...
Malegaon, OCT 8
Every day, around 1,100 to 1,200 patients visit the General Hospital for treatment.
A new building of Malegaon General Hospital has been constructed to provide free treatment to common people. Since August 15, the government has made all the facilities free, and thus the number of patients has increased here. As a result, there are more patients and less beds.
Every day, around 1,100 to 1,200 patients visit the General Hospital for treatment. The administration has provided the facility of 200 beds for the hospital. However, 240 to 250 patients are admitted for observation. Moreover, as there are 60 vacant posts including Medical Officer and ward staff, it has become extremely difficult to provide health facilities to the patients. As a large number of patients are being admitted, information is being sent to the seniors from time to time for the medicines required by the patients, and at present there is sufficient stock of medicines in all the departments, say officials.
------------------------------------------
INFO
Posts Sanctioned Filled Vacant
Medical Officer Class 1- 17 / 08 / 09
Medical Officer Class 2- 26/ 22/ 04
Dentist Class 2- 02 / 01/ 01
Administrative Officer Class 2- 01/ 0 / 01
Administrative Officer Class 3- 52/ 33/ 19
Employees Class 4 - 122/ 62/ 60
---------------------------------------
INFO
Average number of patients per month
Out-patients - 25,000
In-patients - 3,300 to 3,800
Risky surgeries- 350
Childbirth - 600
Dialysis - 180 to 200
Autopsy - 50 to 60
CT scan - 480
X Ray - 2,132
-------------------------------------
QUOTE
Having a government hospital with all the necessary facilities in the vicinity of the village is essential for providing treatment to the citizens. However, patients are facing inconvenience due poor healthcare facilities . The administration must take steps to ensure that patients receive high-quality treatment without facing any inconvenience.
Sudhakar Bhil, Patient
--------------------------------------
There are no facilities for the relatives of patients in the hospital premises. Thus, they face extreme inconvenience at night. These relatives who are here for the patient might fall sick afterwards.
Somnath Gujar, relative of a patientOpen in app