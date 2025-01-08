MSRTC Declares Shivshahi Buses Fit After Safety Inspection in Nashik Division

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) recently conducted a comprehensive inspection of 74 Shivshahi buses operating in the Nashik division to address ongoing concerns about their safety and reliability. Introduced in 2018, the air-conditioned Shivshahi buses have frequently faced criticism due to breakdowns, accidents, and passenger complaints, raising questions about their future.

The internal quality check revealed that all 74 buses are fit for passenger transport, ensuring that they will continue serving commuters. MSRTC officials inspected crucial aspects such as the driver’s cabin, engine, radiator, AC blowers and filters, bus body, windows, seat cushions, suspension, and reclining mechanisms. Minor repairs will be carried out on slightly damaged buses, while heavily damaged vehicles may eventually be phased out.

When the Shivshahi service was first introduced, several buses were operated by private contractors using private drivers. This led to frequent accidents and tarnished the service's reputation. Following numerous complaints, the MSRTC discontinued the private-operated Shivshahi buses, opting for buses managed directly by the corporation.

Shrawan Sonawane, Mechanical Engineer (Operations) at MSRTC, stated, “The recent internal maintenance inspection revealed that all Shivshahi buses are fit for passenger transport. Our workshop staff carries out regular maintenance and repairs, and daily inspections are conducted before the buses hit the road. MSRTC is committed to providing the best facilities to passengers.”

Despite the positive outcome of the inspection, the future of Shivshahi buses will depend on the final report submitted to the MSRTC. The corporation is also analyzing accident records and passenger feedback to make informed decisions about whether to continue the service or convert these buses into ordinary ones.

The Shivshahi buses, known for their comfort and air-conditioned interiors, remain popular among passengers despite slightly higher ticket prices. MSRTC aims to address all safety concerns and maintain its commitment to delivering a reliable and comfortable travel experience.