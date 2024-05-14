Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: State Government Issues Notice Mandating Structural Audits After Ghatkopar Billboard Tragedy

In the wake of the tragic accident caused by the collapse of an illegal hoarding in Ghatkopar yesterday, the State Disaster Management Department Secretary has issued a directive to all municipal corporations across Maharashtra. This directive mandates an immediate structural audit of all hoardings in their respective jurisdictions and the removal of any illegal hoardings. Additionally, stringent actions are to be taken against those responsible for the illegal structures.

The Ghatkopar incident, which resulted in multiple casualties and injuries, has placed the state government on high alert. Compounding the urgency, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for sudden rain and thunderstorms across Maharashtra. Given the current weather conditions and the recent tragedy, there is an increased risk of similar accidents if timely precautions are not implemented.

Citizens are often found taking shelter under hoardings and trees during rain and storm conditions, which poses significant risks, especially with the potential for weakened structures to collapse. Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and avoid seeking refuge under such potentially hazardous structures during adverse weather.

The directive states the need for regular structural audits of hoardings, particularly given the increasing frequency of extreme weather conditions. These audits are critical as iron hoardings are prone to damage, necessitating frequent inspections to ensure their safety. According to state government policy, such audits should be conducted every six months. However, there are concerns regarding the adherence to these guidelines.

The immediate focus is on ensuring compliance with the structural audit requirements and addressing the dangers posed by illegal hoardings. Municipal corporations have been instructed to prioritize these audits and take swift action against any identified risks to prevent further tragedies.

As the state braces for more inclement weather, the government reiterates its commitment to public safety and the proactive management of urban infrastructure.