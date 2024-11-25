Nashik: No Relief for Housewives as Vegetable Prices Remain High

The rising cost of vegetables has disrupted household budgets in Nashik, with no signs of relief as November ends. Despite increased arrivals at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee, vegetable prices remain stubbornly high, leaving housewives struggling to manage their expenses.

Garlic continues to sell at a steep ₹400 per kg, while guar is priced at ₹160 per kg. For the fourth consecutive month, okra remains at ₹80 per kg, with winter bringing no respite. Vegetables, like brinjals, are in high demand but cost ₹80 per kg in the market. Even onion leaves, commonly used in fillings, are priced at ₹40 per kg, adding to the burden.

The prices of key veggies like garlic and green chilies remain elevated. On Saturday, there was a notable increase in the arrival of green chilies, potatoes, and red chilies at the market committee. However, traders and vendors confirmed that prices stayed unchanged despite satisfactory inflows.

Bananas from Jalgaon continue to arrive in large quantities, with three trucks unloading daily, but this has not eased the situation for other produce. While onions were previously a relief at lower rates, their prices are now climbing, adding to the woes of consumers.

Housewives are now questioning whether prices will finally drop after the recent elections, as vegetables continue to cost an average of ₹80 per kg. In some areas, smaller quantities are being sold for ₹25 per quarter kilogram, but this does little to alleviate the financial strain on families.

The persistent price hike underscores the pressing need for measures to stabilize rates and bring relief to consumers grappling with rising inflation.