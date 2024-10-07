Nashik: 10 Youths Detained for Suspicious Filming at Brahmagiri Mountain Near Trimbakeshwar

A group of 10 Muslim youths from Kerala were detained by police this morning in the Brahmagiri mountain area, near Trimbakeshwar, after locals spotted them filming the surroundings on their mobile phones. The incident has caused a stir in the Trimbakeshwar region.

According to reports, the youths were noticed by local citizens, who became suspicious of their activities and asked them to leave. However, the group reportedly responded dismissively, which raised further concerns. The locals then alerted the police.

Police arrived at the scene and detained the youths, taking them to the Trimbakeshwar police station for questioning. Their mobile phones and documents are currently being examined. Authorities are investigating the nature of the photos and videos they had captured, and the purpose behind their filming remains unclear.

The detained youths claimed they were visiting the area for tourism, as they frequently do. The police are now conducting a thorough investigation to determine if there was any unlawful activity involved. The incident has drawn significant attention in the area, with many awaiting the outcome of the police probe.