Nashik: 14-Year-Old Drowns in Godavari River at Ramkund

In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old school student drowned in the waters of Ramkund in Nashik on Saturday afternoon. The boy, identified as Aradhya Mohan Karhadkar, had bathed in the Ramkund area's flowing water in the Panchawati Godavari riverbed with his friends. However, he did not anticipate the strong current and was swept away.

Aradhya, a resident of Nashik Road, had left home on his bicycle on Saturday morning, telling his family he would attend a scholarship class. Later, he went to Ramkund with his friends, Amol Bin and Akshay Shinde, to take a bath. Around 1 p.m., the boys jumped into the water. Sensing that the current was strong, Amol and Akshay quickly returned to the riverbank, but Aradhya jumped back into the flowing water and was carried away by the swift current.

Citizens near the Gangaghat area immediately informed the Panchawati police. A search operation was launched with the help of lifeguards. Sadly, Aradhya’s body was found in the riverbed near the Gadge Maharaj Bridge later that evening.

Aradhya's unexpected death has left his family and the community in deep shock. He was the only son of Mohan Karhadkar, a newspaper vendor from Jail Road, Nashik Road. Aradhya was a Class VIII student at English School. His family is devastated, never imagining that he would not return home after leaving for his class that morning.

The incident has sparked concern and outrage throughout Nashik, highlighting the need for better safety measures around the river.