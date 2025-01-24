Nashik: 165 Additional ST Buses To Operate for Sant Nivrittinath Maharaj Yatra from January 24th to 26th

To accommodate the large number of devotees attending the Sant Nivrittinath Maharaj Yatra at Trimbakeshwar, the Nashik divisional office of the State Transport (ST) Corporation has planned 165 extra buses. The yatra will take place from January 24 to January 26, and Warkaris and devotees from across the state are expected to gather for the event.

To ensure smooth travel for devotees, the ST Corporation has organized buses from the Mela Bus Stand in Nashik, with buses departing every five minutes. While the main day of the Yatra is January 25, additional buses will operate from January 24 to January 26 to manage the increased demand.

A total of 27 buses will run directly to Trimbakeshwar from key locations, including the Mela Bus Station, Nashik Road, and Satpur. Additionally, extra buses will be available on popular routes such as Ghoti, Harsul, Mokhada, and Peth to accommodate rural devotees.

To manage the crowds effectively, supervisory staff will be stationed at busy locations, including Satpur and Talegaon Phata, to assist travelers and maintain order.

ST Divisional Officer Kiran Bhosale has urged passengers to make the most of this special facility, designed to provide convenience and ensure a smooth journey for all attendees.

The Sant Nivrittinath Maharaj Yatra is an important event for the devotees, and the ST Corporation’s efforts aim to make it a hassle-free experience for everyone traveling to Trimbakeshwar.