Nashik: 17-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide by Jumping from Hostel Terrace

In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old girl, Anisha Bhatu Patil, committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of a private hostel in the old Gangapur Naka area on Monday. This heart-breaking event comes just days after the suicide of a student from K.K. Wagh College, leaving the community in shock.

Anisha, a native of Baijaji, Nandurbar district, was residing near Thakkar Estate in Old Gangapur Naka while studying in private classes at Canada Corner. The incident took place around 2 p.m. when she jumped from the fifth floor of her hostel. She sustained severe injuries to her head, back, and stomach.

Despite being rushed to the District Government Hospital, medical officers declared her brought dead upon arrival. The exact reason behind Anisha’s suicide remains unclear, and her relatives have been informed of the tragic event.

A case of sudden death has been registered at Sarkarwada police station, and further investigations are underway to determine the cause of her extreme step. The incident has caused deep grief and concern among the local community, as they await more information regarding the circumstances leading to her death.