Nashik: 19-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Crowded Market in Front of Father

In a shocking incident on Wednesday evening, a 19-year-old youth named Nandlal alias Suraj Jagatkumar Das was stabbed to death in a crowded market at Mhasoba Maharaj Patangana, Godakkathi, in front of his father. The incident has raised serious concerns about the law and order situation in the Panchavati area.

Nandlal, a resident of Sita Gumpha in Panchavati, had come to the market with his father Jagatkumar. During their visit, an argument broke out with a group of 6 to 7 individuals. The fight escalated quickly, and one of the attackers pulled out a knife and stabbed Nandlal in the stomach. He collapsed on the ground, bleeding heavily, while his father cried out for help.

Bystanders rushed to help and took Nandlal to the Government District Hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival due to a deep stab wound. Based on the father’s complaint, a murder case was being registered at the Panchavati Police Station late into the night.

The murder caused chaos in the market. Frightened shoppers, including women and children, screamed and fled the scene. Vendors panicked and quickly began shutting their shops. Although the Panchavati police reached the spot quickly, the attackers had already escaped.

According to police sources, some of the suspects involved in the attack are believed to be minors. One known troublemaker from the Panchavati area was detained for questioning, and a crime investigation team is probing the case.

This brutal murder in a busy public space has left local residents shaken and has highlighted the growing concern about safety in the area.